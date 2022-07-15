Troops eliminate 42 terrorists, 3,858 surrender in two weeks —DHQ

The Headquarters of the Nigerian Army says troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) operating in the theater of war in the North-East eliminated 42 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the past two weeks, while a total of 3,858 surrendered to the military within the same period.

The Director of the Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, who gave an update while reviewing the progress of the ongoing military campaign against insurgency on Thursday in Abuja, said six top terrorists commanders and their families were part of the 3,858 that surrendered to troops.

Onyeuko added that the terrorists had no choice but to surrender as troops had taken the battle to Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) enclaves with more coordinated operations.

“On July 11, the air component of OPHK conducted an air interdiction operation at Tumbum Jaki and Tumbum Murhu near Lake Chad in Borno State, killing more than 21 terrorists,” Onyeuko said.

He added that in the onslaught, six terrorists’ commanders surrendered to troops at Gwoza, and listed the surrendered commanders as Malam Mala Hassan (Wali), Ali Madagali (Munzur), Musa Bashir (Chief Anur), Buba Dahiru (Munzur), Jafar Hamma (Kaid) and Abbali Polisawa.

“Also, about 3,858 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered between July 1 and July 14, comprising 505 males, 1,042 females and 2,311 children,” he said.

“Troops also neutralised a large number of terrorists in different encounters at Gamage village in Dikwa Local Government Area, Dikwa – Gamborou-Ngala road, Pulka – Gwale road in Borno during the period.

“Several terrorist logistics suppliers/collaborators have been arrested with different items at various locations within the theatre.

“Among them were two women namely Hauwa Gambo and Khadija Dirsa.

“Consequently, troops neutralised 42 terrorists, arrested 10, captured 17 AK47 rifles, one QTC rifle, 1 RPG bomb, one RPG tube, five hand grenades, 120 rounds of 5.5mm and 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition,” he said.

