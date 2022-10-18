Troops eliminate six Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders

Troops of 152 Battalion, Banki, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), of the Nigerian Army have eliminated six key commanders of the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in a battle in the Kumshe-Banki axis of Borno State.

The confrontation, according to a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, in a tweet on Tuesday, occured following an ambush by the troops along the 54-kilometre road to Cameroon on Sunday.

“Intelligence reports indicated that dozens of terrorists that usually attack and rob motorists and commuters were sighted in the axis,” Makama wrote.

He added that the troops’ patrol operations paid off with the killing of the six terrorists, while others escaped with gunshot wounds into the Gulumba Forest.

“The troops also repelled terrorists attack on the Charly Papa I military post, Mafa, along Maiduguri-Dikwa road,” Makama said.

According to the security expert, the troops also thwarted an attack by bandits on the country home of Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum also on Sunday, noting that despite the fierce gun battle with insurgents in gun trucks and motorcycles, the bandits were forced to retreat.

