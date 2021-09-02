Troops eliminate six ISWAP terrorists, recover arms

Troops eliminate six ISWAP terrorists, recover armsTroops of 25 Brigade operating in the North East under the Joint Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have neutralised four terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and recovered some arms and ammunitions.

Disclosing the development on Thursday, the Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said the terrorists were neutralised along Damboa-Bulabulin-Maiduguri road on Wednesday.

According to Nwachukwu, the terrorists who were on espionage along Damboa-Bulabulin- Maiduguri road ran into a fighting patrol team at Kukawa and were neutralised in the gun duel that ensued with the troops.

He said the troops recovered four AK 47 rifles and four Magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition from the troops.

In another operation, troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) at Dusman-Muna Garage, Borno State eliminated two ISWAP terrorists in an ambush operation conducted at Musari village.

Also, the troops captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband items belonging to members of the terrorist group.

The statement read, “Items recovered from the terrorists’ vehicle includes two bags of Hemp (Cannabis Sativa), two bags of detergent, 120 packets of mosquito coils, l2 mosquito nets, and five textile materials. Other items recovered are two bicycles, two bags of beans, a bag of corn, and some quantity of fish.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya commended the troops for their exploits and urged them to maintain the aggressive posture to decisively root out the terrorists from their enclaves.

