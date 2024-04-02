Troops foil abduction of church members, kill 5 suspected bandits in Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, on Tuesday foiled an attempt by bandits to abduct some Christian members in Taraba State.

In a post on its X handle, formerly Twitter, the army said the victims were returning from a church programme when the terrorists waylaid them along the Tor – Tse and Takum Road in Wukari.

The force added that the criminals were killed during a gun duel with the troops.

The post read: “In a significant operation aimed at maintaining peace and security in Taraba State, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army have neutralised five violent extremists, foiled kidnapping attempts, and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

“The troops, while acting on actionable intelligence on the plan of the extremists to kidnap some church members returning from a church programme in Wukari along Tor – Tse and Takum Road, acted decisively.

“Troops of 93 Battalion deployed in Wukari swiftly swung into action and tactically lay in wait for the violent extremists and the insurgents In the early hours of April 2, 2024.”

