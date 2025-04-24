Troops foil attack, arrest two in Plateau community

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Wednesday foiled an attack by gunmen on Teagbe Community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Media Officer of OPSH, Major Samaon Zhakom, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Gunmen had two weeks ago attacked Zike and Kimakpa communities in Bassa and killed scores.

They also destroyed houses, farmlands, and other properties.

Zhakom said two suspects were arrested in connection with the attack.

He said: “Troops of OPSH have foiled a criminal attack on Teagbe village in Bassa LGA.

READ ALSO: NDLEA reiterates call for mandatory drug tests for corps members

“The attack, which occurred on April 23, was resisted by our troops who responded to a distress call from residents of the community.

“Troops swiftly mobilised to the scene, made contact with the attackers who fled towards an adjoining high ground, and neutralised one of the assailants during a gun duel.

“Further combing of the environment led to the arrest of two suspects who are currently undergoing interrogation.”

Zhakom also disclosed that troops neutralised three suspected armed robbers on the Katnan-Buratali Road, Kadarko District of Wase LGA.

He said one locally fabricated pistol was recovered from the suspects.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now