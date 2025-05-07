Troops foil attack, kill terrorists in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have foiled a coordinated terrorist attack on their location in Izge, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno, neutralising several insurgents and capturing key combat equipment.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, was repelled after a fierce exchange of gunfire that lasted for hours, according to a statement issued by Capt. Reuben Kovangiya, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai.

“The courageous troops displayed a high level of determination, leading to the neutralisation of several terrorists, while others fled in disarray,” the statement read.

Kovangiya added that the troops pursued the fleeing terrorists and neutralised over seven additional insurgents during the exploitation phase.

“Items recovered from the scene included a PKT automatic machine gun with ammunition belts, one motorcycle, and 10 bicycles believed to be used for logistics.

“In a separate encounter, another attempted attack by terrorists at Mallamfatori was also foiled with dire consequences for the assailants,” he said.

He said that the Theatre Commander commended the gallant troops for their bravery and charged them to remain vigilant and committed to ensuring a terrorist-free environment in the North East.

