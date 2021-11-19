Troops foil attack on military base in Borno

Troops on Friday foiled a plot by the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) insurgents to attack a Nigerian Army base in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, disclosed this to journalists in Maiduguri.

Eyitayo said the terrorists stormed Damboa in 10 gun trucks and one phantom MRAP and attempted to attack the Nigerian Army Super Camp in the area.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army claims troops killed 37 Boko Haram fighters in Borno

He said: “ As they (insurgents) approached, the troops swiftly repelled the attack and forced the terrorists to withdraw in disarray through Sandia village.

“Normalcy has been restored in the town and people were going about their normal activities. “Troops are right now driving around Damboa town for a show of force to boost the confidence of the locals.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now