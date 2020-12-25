Troops foil attack on travelers, kill two suspected bandits in Plateau, Benue

The Defence Headquarters said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke on Thursday foiled an attack on passengers traveling from Bayelsa to Jos, Plateau State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the operation was to ensure a peaceful yuletide season.

According to him, the criminals mounted an illegal road-block on the Markudi-Lafia Road where they stopped the commercial vehicle in a bid to rob the passengers.

He said the troops intervened promptly with superior firepower and forced the criminals to flee in disarray.

Enenche added that the troops thereafter provided armed escort for the commuters from the scene to Lafia where they proceeded on their journey.

The coordinator also revealed that troops deployed to Zaki Biam and Ukum killed two suspected bandits at Dyom Village in Ukum local government area of Benue.

He said: “The military high command commends the troops for their efforts and further encourage them to remain committed to the course.

“Troops continue to maintain routine and confidence-building patrols in the zone.”

