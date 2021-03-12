Troops foil attempted abduction of Turkish students in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Troops of Quick Response Force, 1 Division, Kaduna State, on Friday foiled the attempted abduction of students of Turkish International Secondary School by armed bandits in the state.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who disclosed this in a statement, said the troops protected the school located in the Rigachikun area of the state.

The statement read: “Acting on a tip-off on the impending abduction of the school children, troops quickly mobilized to protect the school from the bandits.

“However, while the troops were securing the secondary school, another distress call came that bandits had stormed the Federal School of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of the state with aim of kidnapping the staff and students. The troops swiftly moved to Afaka and decisively engaged the armed bandits.

“Following the firefight, troops were able to rescue 180 persons, comprising 132 male students, 40 female students, and eight civilian staff.”

