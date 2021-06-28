Metro
Troops foil bandits’ attack in Kaduna
The government of Kaduna State has disclosed that troops of Operation Safe Haven have foiled an attack on Gidan Zaki town in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.
In a statement on Sunday in Kaduna, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said some bandits planned the attack, but were repelled by the prompt action of the troops who were stationed in the Southern Kaduna area.
According to him, the bandits invaded farmlands in the village, and destroyed crops, using cutlasses.
“The bandits went on to vandalise the home of a resident of the village. They also damaged a nearby vehicle, before storming a telephone charging shop belonging to another person, carting away telephones and chargers,” he said.
However, he noted that the swift response of the troops compelled the bandits to retreat in disarray.
“One resident of the village was injured by a bullet during sporadic shooting by the bandits. She was evacuated to a nearby medical facility for treatment”, he added.
The Commissioner said the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness while thanking the troops for their prompt response which halted the attack and prevented its escalation.
Aruwan said investigations into the incident were ongoing to unravel those behind the attack.
Also, the Public Relations Officer, Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident, saying it happened at about 3 am on Sunday.
By Victor Uzoho
