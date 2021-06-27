Troops foil bandits’ attack on Kaduna community

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Sunday foiled a bandit attack on Gidan Zaki town in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the bandits invaded farmlands in the village and destroyed crops.

He said: “The bandits went on to vandalise the home of a resident of the village.

“They also damaged a nearby vehicle before storming a telephone charging shop belonging to another person, carting away telephones and chargers.”

According to him, the swift response of the troops compelled the bandits to retreat in disarray.

“One resident of the village was injured by a bullet during sporadic shooting by the bandits.

“She was evacuated to a nearby medical facility for treatment,” the commissioner added.

Aruwan said investigations into the incident are in progress.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, also confirmed the incident.

He said the bandits stormed the town at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

