Metro
Troops foil bandits’ attack on Kaduna community
Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Sunday foiled a bandit attack on Gidan Zaki town in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the bandits invaded farmlands in the village and destroyed crops.
He said: “The bandits went on to vandalise the home of a resident of the village.
“They also damaged a nearby vehicle before storming a telephone charging shop belonging to another person, carting away telephones and chargers.”
According to him, the swift response of the troops compelled the bandits to retreat in disarray.
READ ALSO: Troops kill several bandits in failed Kaduna-Zaria highway attack
“One resident of the village was injured by a bullet during sporadic shooting by the bandits.
“She was evacuated to a nearby medical facility for treatment,” the commissioner added.
Aruwan said investigations into the incident are in progress.
The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, also confirmed the incident.
He said the bandits stormed the town at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....