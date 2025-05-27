Troops foil ISWAP attack, kill terrorists in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadiin Kai on Tuesday foiled a major attack by Islamic for West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on their location in New Marte, Borno State, and killed many insurgents.

They also recovered arms, vehicles, and explosives from the terrorists.

The acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command of OPHK, Capt. Reuben Kovangiya said in a statement that the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the troops’ position in the early hours of Tuesday, but they were repelled by the military men.

The spokesman said: “A gun battle ensued, with reinforcements from the 24 Task Force Brigade Garrison and 134 Special Forces Battalion swiftly mobilised to repel the assault.

“The troops were supported by the Air Component of OPHK, which provided real-time intelligence, surveillance, and offensive air strikes.

“The air strikes destroyed several motorcycles used by the fleeing insurgents, while ground troops recovered a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) SUV abandoned during the terrorists’ retreat.

“Exploitation of the area led to the recovery of the VBIED and the discovery of lifeless bodies of terrorists.

“Blood trails were also observed along their withdrawal routes, indicating additional casualties.”

He said two soldiers died during the encounter, noting that their sacrifice would not be in vain.”

