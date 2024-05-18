Troops foil kidnap attempt, kill suspected IPOB member in Imo

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA have foiled an attempted kidnap of at Umuaka community in the Njaba local government area of Imo State.

The Spokesman of Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, said in a statement on Saturday in Enugu the troops foiled the attempt during a routine patrol on Friday.

According to Unuakhalu, the troops while on routine patrol at Umuaka, along Orlu-Owerri road, were alerted of the kidnap incident and the kidnappers’ escape route.

He said: “The troops swiftly pursued the kidnappers and made contact with them.

“In the firefight that ensued, the troops professionally neutralised one of the kidnappers and injured two others despite their attempts to use passer-by as human shield.

“The troops recovered one AK 47 rifle with two loaded magazines and a motorcycle.”

The spokesman added that the troops in conjunction with personnel of Naval Base, Oguta, killed a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Amagberedere village in Oguta LGA of Imo.

“During the raid on the suspected hideout of the dissidents, the terrorists opened fire on sighting the troops.

“But the soldiers responded appropriately and in the process, neutralised one of the terrorists and recovered one pump action shotgun and two cartridges.

“We commend the good people of Umuaka and Oguta communities for providing timely intelligence.

“We continue to encourage the general public to provide timely information that will lead to the arrest of these criminal elements terrorising the law-abiding and peace-loving South-East people,” Unuakhalu added.

