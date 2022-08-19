News
Troops foil kidnap attempt, rescue three in Kaduna
Troops of Operation Forest Sanity on Friday foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued three persons at Ungwan Madaki general area, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.
He said: “This was reported to the Kaduna State government in an operational feedback following a rescue mission in the area.
READ ALSO: Troops raid bandits’ camp, rescue six hostages in Kaduna
“According to the report, the troops arrived in the area, engaged the bandits and forced them to abandon their victims.
“Three victims were rescued by the troops, a father along with his daughter and one person.”
“The victims have been reunited with their families.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...