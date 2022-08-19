Troops foil kidnap attempt, rescue three in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity on Friday foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued three persons at Ungwan Madaki general area, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

He said: “This was reported to the Kaduna State government in an operational feedback following a rescue mission in the area.

“According to the report, the troops arrived in the area, engaged the bandits and forced them to abandon their victims.

“Three victims were rescued by the troops, a father along with his daughter and one person.”

“The victims have been reunited with their families.”

