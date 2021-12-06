Troops foil suspected IPOB members’ attack in Imo

Troops on Monday foiled an attempt by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cause mayhem in Mgbidi and Awo Mmamma communities in Oru East local government area of Imo State.

The hoodlums were trying to enforce the sit-at-home order in the areas when the military personnel who were conducting Exercise Golden Dawn in the state stepped in.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Enugu, said the troops’ intervention forced the criminals to abandon their mission and flee in disarray.

The statement read: “The group targeted the people for lawfully refusing to observe the illegal sit-at-home order foisted on them on Monday, 6 November 2021.

“The swift response of troops compelled the attackers, mounted on two Sienna Buses and a Toyota Hilux truck to abandon their mission and withdrew in disarray.

“Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals.

“In a separate development, troops have uncovered four Improvised Explosive Devices planted by members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN in their desperate effort to inflict harm on unsuspecting motorists and other road users along Orlu – Owerri road.

“The vigilant troops, who were on a reinforcement mission to Mgbidi/Awo Mmama detected the IEDs planted at about 15 meters apart on both sides of the road and safely defused them.

“No casualty was recorded during the defusion.

“The troops also recovered four wraps of unexploded ordnances, one motorcycle battery, two vehicle alarm devices, one detonator, wires, and batteries.

“The road has been safely cleared and motorists have resumed plying the road.

“We urge all law-abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses and disregard the illegal sit-at-home order.

“We also appeal to the good people of Mgbidi, Awo Mmama, and Omuma Communities to report any suspected movement of members of the irredentist group, who may be seeking a safe haven, to relevant security agencies.”

