Politics
Troops foil two kidnap attempts, rescue six victims in Kaduna
Troops of Operation Safe Haven have foiled two kidnap attempts in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan , who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said six kidnapped persons were rescued during the operation.
He said: “According to the reports, the incident occurred along the Badde-Ungwan Ayaba-Keffi road where bandits attempted to abduct occupants of a commercial vehicle approaching from Abuja.
“The troops responded to a distress call and on arriving at the scene, rescued five abducted passengers, after a search-and-rescue exercise.
READ ALSO: Nigerian Army claims 18 more Boko Haram fighters surrendered to troops in North-East
“In another incident, the troops rescued one person along the Fanock-Kyayya-Keffi road, Jema’a LGA, after he had been abducted from his vehicle by bandits.
“He was rescued with minor leg injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...