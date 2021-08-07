Troops foil two kidnap attempts, rescue six victims in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have foiled two kidnap attempts in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan , who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said six kidnapped persons were rescued during the operation.

He said: “According to the reports, the incident occurred along the Badde-Ungwan Ayaba-Keffi road where bandits attempted to abduct occupants of a commercial vehicle approaching from Abuja.

“The troops responded to a distress call and on arriving at the scene, rescued five abducted passengers, after a search-and-rescue exercise.

“In another incident, the troops rescued one person along the Fanock-Kyayya-Keffi road, Jema’a LGA, after he had been abducted from his vehicle by bandits.

“He was rescued with minor leg injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

