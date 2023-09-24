News
Troops intercept 8 vessels with adulterated diesel in Rivers
Troops of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) have intercepted eight barges smuggling over 100,000 litres of adulterated diesel in Rivers.
The Commander of OPDS in the South-South, Real Adm. Olusegun Ferreira, paraded the seized barges and petroleum product journalists on Sunday in Bonny.
Ferreira, who was represented at the briefing by OPDS Maritime Component Commander, Commodore Adedokun Siyanbade, said the vessels were impounded by security forces during a stop-and-search operation across several creeks in the state.
He added that the seizure was in line with the task forces’ mandate to rid the Niger Delta of oil theft and criminality.
Troops destroy 38 refineries, arrest 29 suspected oil thieves in Niger Delta
Ferreira said: “The seizures were done as part of the directives given to OPDS by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, to ensure total eradication of crude oil theft.
“Acting on this directive, the OPDS pushed further its operations resulting in the arrest of eight barges laden with suspected illegally refined diesel Automotive Gas Oil (diesel).
“The barges cumulatively had over 100,000 litres of diesel stored inside different compartments in bonny area, Rivers.”
He said no arrest had been made but troops are currently on the trail of the operators of the seized vessel.
