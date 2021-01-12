Troops kill 10 bandits in Katsina

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have killed at least 10 suspected bandits in Katsina State.

The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the troops also arrested three suspected informants and collaborators to the bandits.

According to him, the troops received an intelligence report about the movement of suspected bandits in some communities across the state on January 2.

He said the bandits were sighted while crossing Garin-Inu in Batsari local government area and moving towards Bugaje in the Jibiya axis of the state.

“The troops swiftly mobilised and laid ambush along the bandit’s route at Garin-garus.

Five of them were killed while others escaped with varying degrees of injuries,” the military spokesman stated.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct 30 people in Katsina villages

Three AK-47 rifles and two magazines loaded with 18 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

He added: “ On January 3, the troops deployed in Dan-Ali Village arrested a suspected bandits’ collaborator, Ya’u Tukur, at Sabon-gida Village in Kankara LGA of the state.

“During preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed to be working for a notorious gang of bandits, which had allegedly been behind the kidnapping and other nefarious crimes in the area.

“The troops are on the trail of other members of the notorious gang.”

Join the conversation

Opinions