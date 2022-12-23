Troops kill 10 suspected bandits in Kaduna raids

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have killed 10 suspected bandits during raids on their hideouts in three local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said the operations were carried out in Chikun, Birnin Gwari, and Giwa local government areas of the state.

He said the troops killed eight bandits and seized four motorcycles during patrols in Buruku-Birnin Gwari general areas of the state.

The statement read: “A feedback to the Kaduna State Government indicated that troops set up ambush positions at bandits’ crossing points in the Buruku/Birnin Gwari areas.

“The troops made contact with bandits and neutralized eight while recovering four motorcycles and three mobile phones in the first successful mission.

“The gallant troops then engaged the bandits in a second mission and recovered two motorcycles.

“In a similar operation, troops neutralized two bandits during clearance patrols along the Sabon Birni-Maidaro-Dogon Dawa-Galadimawa-Kidandan-Fatika axes.

”They recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 52 rounds, six motorcycles, and three mobile phones.

“The troops also dislodged camps around Garke and Galadimawa in Giwa LGA and recovered three Dane guns, two magazines, some military uniforms, and nine motorcycles.”

