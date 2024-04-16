News
Troops kill 12 suspected bandits in Zamfara raid
Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed 12 suspected bandits and destroyed their camp in Maru local government area of Zamfara State.
The Army Director of Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said the troops acting on credible intelligence conducted a targeted clearance operation to dismantle the criminals’ operational base in the area.
The spokesman listed items recovered in the operation to include one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 12 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, and two locally fabricated guns.
READ ALSO: Troops kill bandits' leader, others in Katsina
Nwachukwu said: “Additionally, our troops captured 10 operational motorbikes used for mobility by the terrorists and 18 rustled cows and destroyed the terrorists’ base after dislodging them.
“The successful operation is a testament to the dedication of our troops in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.
“The Nigerian army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens and will continue to take decisive action to curb terrorists’ activities in the region.
“We reaffirm our resolve to sustain the momentum in the ongoing efforts to rid the North West and other troubled areas of terrorism and insurgency.”
