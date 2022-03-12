Troops kill 12 terrorists, recover arms in Borno —DMO

The Director of the Defence Media Operations (DMO) of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, has confirmed the killing of 12 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists by Nigerian troops of the Operation Hadin Kai between Wednesday and Thursday in Borno State.

Onyeuko, while addressing defence correspondents in Abuja on Friday on the military operations in the North-East region, added that more than 200 repentant terrorists and their families had surrendered themselves to troops within the week, and have been successfully profiled, attributing the success of the operations to the determination of the Nigerian military to clear the region of insurgents completely.

“In the past one week, gallant Nigerian troops of the Operation Hadin Kai successfully neutralised 12 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists while the repentant terrorists have continued to surrender to own troops at different locations in the theatre.

“A total of 200 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists and their families, comprising of 43 adult males, 84 females and 73 children from Villages around Bama and Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State surrendered to own troops.

“The success recorded by the Nigerian military was as a result of the aggressive clearance operations in the last two weeks that have put the terrorists and their families under pressure resulting in their decisions to surrender.

“Troops operational efforts yielded significant results in some locations in the North-East such as Mandara Mountain, Kwatara hill, Fadagwe village in Gwoza Local Government Area, Timbuktu Triangle, Buk Village in Damboa Local Government Area in Borno,” the DMO Director said.

Read also: Troops kill 100 Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents, receive 174 repentant terrorists —DMO

He added that during the robust clearance operation, troops engaged ISWA terrorists at Mandara Mountain in Gwoza Local Government Area and Timbuktu triangle in Damboa Local Government Area Borno State.

“During the encounter, 10 terrorists were neutralized. Troops also recovered 4 AA-guns, 2,000 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 10 bicycles, 1 unexploded Improvised Explosive Device, 1 MOWAG APC, 1 truck mounted with 122 artillery gun, 1 machine gun, 4 AK 47 rifles, 160mm motar tube with 5 bombs,” he said.

“In other operations in the Debiro-Shaffa Village in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State, troops also had an encounter with the ISWAP terrorists where two terrorists were neutralized and a recovery of 1 AK 47 rifle, 3 magazines, 143 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 Dane gun, 1 pump action rifle and 6 cartridges were made,” Onyeuko added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now