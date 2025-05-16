Troops kill 2 suspected bandits in Plateau

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have killed two suspected bandits in Plateau State.

The Media Officer of OPSH, Maj. Samson Zhakom, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

He said the suspects were killed following a tip-off on the activities of bandits in the Nemaledu community, Gimbi District of Wase Local Government Area of the state.

He added that the troops also recovered a firearm during the operations.

The spokesman said: “Acting on a tip-off on the movement of bandits along Nemaledu community of Wase LGA, our troops laid an ambush at the crossing point of bandits in the area.

“During the operation, troops made contact with the bandits and neutralised two of them.

“Troops also recovered one fabricated AK-47 rifle from the neutralised bandits.”

Zhakom, who called for the support of Plateau residents, said that OPSH is committed to flushing out all criminal elements from the state.

