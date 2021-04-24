Troops kill 21 Boko Haram fighters in Geidam, Yobe | Ripples Nigeria

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Friday killed 21 Boko Haram fighters in the border town of Geidam, Yobe State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the troops also recovered a gun truck and other assorted weapons from the terrorists.

Geidam, the hometown of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Baba Alkali, came under attack from Boko Haram insurgents on Friday.

Heavy gunfire in many parts of the town forced residents to stay indoors for their safety.

The jihadists also destroyed three communication mast and looted several shops during the attack.

Yerima said the troops, who are currently conducting “Operation Tura Takaibango” were supported by the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole in hot pursuit of the terrorists.

He said: “The gallant troops successfully recovered a gun truck with an anti-aircraft gun mounted on it, eight AK 47 rifles with 10 magazines as well as two Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs and five chargers.

“Other items recovered included over a thousand rounds of different calibres of ammunition, one Commando Mortar Tube, three Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasting devices, toolboxes, communication radios, and cell phones among several other items of value.”

The spokesman said the troops were still combing the area for possible discoveries, adding that most of the terrorists escaped with various degrees of injuries sustained during the encounter.

