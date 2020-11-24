Troops kill 23 Boko Haram fighters, six soldiers injured in Borno

The Defence Headquarters said on Tuesday troops of Operation Fire Ball have killed 23 Boko Haram militants in Borno State.

The acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in a statement, said the troops also intercepted insurgents attempting to collect a ransom and rescued two women and three children abducted by the jihadists.

However, six soldiers were injured during firefight with the terrorists while a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the troops during the operation.

The statement read: “The following weapons were captured: four gun trucks; one fabricated vehicle Blinde Leger; two Anti-aircraft guns; one General Purpose Machine Gun; two PKT guns; eight AK47 rifles; two AK47 rifle magazines; one AK47 rifle cover and one Dane gun.”

READ ALSO: Boko Haram fighters reportedly abduct nine women in Chibok

“Other recovered items include 18 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm; four rounds of Brownie Machine Gun ammunition; one Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube; one 36 hand grenade; 23 belted rounds of 7.62 x 54; one QJC extra barrel; 311 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition (Linked); 511 rounds of PKT ammunition and eight rounds of light machine gun ammunition, among others.

“Unfortunately, six gallant soldiers were wounded in action over the period. However, the wounded soldiers have since been evacuated to a military medical facility and are currently responding positively to treatment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions