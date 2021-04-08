Troops kill 24 bandits in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Troops of Air Task Force component of Operation Thunder Strike have killed 24 suspected bandits during raids on the criminals’ hideouts in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, the bandits were killed during aerial surveillance carried out over Ungwan Nacibi in Birnin Gwari LGA Wednesday.

Aruwan said the troops would continue to monitor the troubled area through vigorous security patrols.

He said: “Dozens of bandits neutralised in an aerial mission over Birnin Gwari LGA. More than two dozen bandits were reportedly neutralized on Wednesday in an aerial mission over Ungwan Nacibi in Birnin Gwari local government area. This was reported by the air component of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS).

“According to the Operational Feedback, the aircraft conducted interdictions at the identified bandits’ location, which were successful. The strikes were well on target as several bandits were confirmed neutralized by the airstrike.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the feedback with thanks and commended the crew for a successful mission.”

