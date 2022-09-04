Troops kill 3 suspected bandits in Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, on Saturday killed three suspected bandits in the state.

The Director of Army Public Relations Officer, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna, said the suspects were killed in duel with the troops along Sabon Birni, Dogondawa-Kuyelo and Farin Ruwa areas of Kaduna State.

He said: “The troops who were on a fighting patrol came in contact with the bandits in the area. In the ensuing shoot out, the troops neutralized three of the terrorists and recovered two AK 47 rifles, nine magazines, seven Baofeng communication radios, one Tecno mobile phone, 120 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, one power generator, and a motorcycle.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them not to relent until banditry is eradicated in the region.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC),1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has urged all law-abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information that would assist the troops in their operations against the criminal elements.”

