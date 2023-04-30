Troops kill 3 suspected bandits in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Sunday killed three suspected bandits in an ambush at the Anka-Dan Kapani crossing, Anka local government area of Zamfara State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the troops also recovered one PKT gun with 48 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition, three AK 47 rifles, three magazines with 63 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and three motorcycles.

“The military high command commends troops and encourages the public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area,” the spokesman added.

