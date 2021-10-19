Troops kill 50 bandits in Kaduna

The Kaduna government said on Tuesday over 50 bandits were killed by troops during operations in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

He said the Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship provided support to ground troops during the operation.

Aruwan said: “In an inspiring success for the security forces, over 50 bandits have been neutralized during a combined ground and air assault in the Saulawa-Farin Ruwa axis of Birnin Gwari LGA.

“According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government from the Command of the Joint Operations, a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship provided close air support to ground troops advancing from the Dogon Dawa-Damari-Saulawa axis.

“Following extensive scans, bandits were spotted on five motorcycles, about 4km east of Saulawa, waiting to ambush the ground forces. They were engaged vigorously by the helicopter gunship and were wiped out.

“After this, armed bandits on about 50 motorcycles were sighted fleeing towards Farin Ruwa, and were struck effectively by the gunship.

“Fleeing remnants were mopped up by ground forces. A second helicopter gunship joined the operations, and many more fleeing bandits were neutralized by precise strikes. The assessment revealed that more than 50 bandits were neutralized during the joint operation.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction at the operational feedback and congratulated the ground troops and gunship crews on the rout. He urged them to sustain the momentum and bring even more bandits to their bitter end.”

