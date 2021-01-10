Troops kill 50 bandits in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed no fewer than 50 bandits in Zamfara State and recovered 272 livestock.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operation, Defence Headquarters, Major General John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said, “In continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry in the North West zone, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji yesterday (Saturday), 9 January 2021, successfully neutralised several armed bandits in Kuriya village of Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara State.”

The statement read further, “Following actionable intelligence, the gallant troops with close air support by the Air Component, made contact with bandits at Kuriya village.

“In the course of the encounter, several bandits were killed in action while 4 soldiers sustained injuries. Human Intelligence confirmed that no fewer than 50 armed bandits were killed in the encounter. Equally, troops recovered 272 livestock from the bandits.”

In another development, troops deployed at Dunya village of Danmusa LGA of Katsina State, while on routine patrol recovered 62 livestock from armed bandits who fled into the bush on sighting troops.

“Currently the gallant troops have continued to dominate the theatre of operation with aggressive patrols to deny criminals freedom of action.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for the feats recorded and encouraged them not to rest on their oars until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country,” Enenche said.

