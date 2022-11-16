Troops kill bandit leader behind abduction of students, expatriates in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Sunday killed a bandit leader identified as Kachalla Gadau in Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday said Gadau was killed during a gun duel between troops and bandits in Kankomi.

He said: “Kachalla Gudau, a dreaded bandit who commanded a large number of foot soldiers carrying out kidnappings and killings in Chikun, Kachia and Kajuru LGAs, was among the bandits neutralized by troops of the Nigerian Army on Sunday, at Kankomi in Kaduna State.

“Diligent exploitation of human intelligence networks corroborated other pieces of available intelligence, which confirmed that Gudau was indeed one of those felled by the bullets of the courageous troops as they repelled an attack led by the notorious bandit himself, ending his ignoble reign of brutality and evil.

“The remains of the notorious bandit – who is said to have links with other notorious kingpins across the North-West and North-Central states – were retrieved in the Kankomi Forest where he bled to death.

“Credible sources reported that after his remains were retrieved, a large number of bandits under his command buried him in a location said to be around Kaku Forest situated in Kaso general area of Chikun LGA.

“Gudau played leading roles in the joint kidnappings of students and expatriates in Kajuru, Chikun and Kachia councils, aside the murders of kidnapped citizens and victims who resisted abduction.

“Added to these nefarious activities, Gudau was engaged in coordinated attacks on herder settlements, disposing them of livestock, which made him the illegal possessor of large herds of cattle. These he regularly traded for amounts running into millions of naira.

“He also made deals for illicit drugs and acquisition of sophisticated arms and ammunition.”

