Troops kill bandit leader, Buharin Yadi, others in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch have killed a bandit leader, Buharin Yadi, along with dozens of his fighters in Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said: “The infamous terrorist Buharin Yadi, one of the deadliest bandit leaders terrorising northern Nigeria in the last decade, has met his bitter end at the hands of security forces.

“The troops of Sector 6 Operation Whirl Punch rained down fire on the kingpin known as Buhari Alhaji Halidu (alias Buharin Yadi) and his cohorts, abruptly terminating their ignominious spell of terror.

“Halidu was neutralised in a fierce battle with the troops under the coordination of their Commander, General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso.

“This took place around Idasu forest at the boundaries between Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State and Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.”

The commissioner said the troops began the covert operation following intelligence reports on terrorists’ movement from Samunaka and Saulawa areas of Katsina State.

“On advancing to Samunaka, the troops found the settlement destroyed and cattle killed, evidence of recent criminal activity by the bandits.

“A ferocious battle quickly followed as approaching terrorists were pounded with artillery rounds at Hayin Almajiri.

“The troops then fought bravely through an ambush to attain their objective.

“Initial assessments indicated that at least 36 bandits were eliminated in the engagement.

“It was eventually verified that one of those neutralised was Buharin Yadi,” the commissioner added.

He noted that the slain bandit and his followers had been unleashing terror on citizens in the Kidandan/Galadimawa areas of Giwa LGA.

Aruwan listed other areas that had been attacked by the fallen terrorists to include Sabon Birni/Kerawa areas of Igabi LGA, communities near Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State, and some parts of Niger and Zamfara States.

