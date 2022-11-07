Troops kill bandit leader, one other in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed two bandits including a notorious bandit leader identified as Bada in Zamfara State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Musa Danmadami, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the bandits were killed during separate operations in the state.

Bada was said to have attacked the Yar Tashar village market and killed some farmers on October 13.

The bandit leader, according to the defence spokesman, was killed during a gun battle with troops last Friday.

Danmadami added that another bandit was killed after the criminals attacked Gamraki village and kidnapped two persons before the arrival of the troops.

He said: “The troops engaged the bandits in a gun battle, and rescued the victims while other bandits ran away with gunshot injuries.

”On the same day, troops also responded to bandits’ attack on farmers harvesting their produce at Yar Tashar village in Maru Local Government Area, Zamfara State. Troops neutralised a notorious bandit kingpin identified as Mr. Bada.

