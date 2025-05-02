Troops kill bandit leaders in Zamfara

Troops of 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, has killed bandit leaders and recovered arms in Talata-Mafara and Kaura-Namoda Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Capt. Suleiman Omale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Gusau.

He said the troops attached to Combat Team 6 (CT 6) encountered a large group of armed bandits who had infiltrated Mai Kwanugga village in Talata-Mafara LGA and engaged them in a gun duel.

He added that the bandits had been attacking residents and setting houses on fire before the arrival of the troops.

The statement read: “Upon contact, the troops engaged the criminals in a fierce gun battle, successfully neutralising several terrorists, including five notorious bandit leaders: Auta Jijji, Dankali, Sagidi, Kachallah Rijaji, and Kachallah Suza.

“Reinforcements from the 1 Brigade Quick Response Force (QRF) and the 1 Brigade Special Forces (1 BSF) pursued the fleeing bandits, leading to the recovery of a cache of weapons, including 4 AK-47 rifles, 1 PKT Machine Gun, 2 RPG tubes, 6 RPG bombs, 28 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 43 rounds of PKT ammunition.

“On May 2, 2025, during a post-operation exploitation, local residents provided additional arms and confirmed further details about the neutralised bandit leaders. Unfortunately, two civilians were caught in crossfire from stray bullets. The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts to eliminate remaining threats in the area continue.”

