Troops kill bandits in air raids, hostages escape in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday killed several bandits during air raids on the criminals’ hideouts in Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement in Kaduna, said some hostages escaped from the camps.

Aruwan added that the NAF personnel had conducted aerial patrols over identified bandit enclaves across flash points in the state.

According to him, details of the missions were made known via operational feedback to the state government.

The commissioner said: “In the Kawara area of Igabi local government area, a strike was carried out on an identified bandit location.

“Three bandits were confirmed neutralized by the strike, and some kidnapped victims were able to escape from the general area. This was later confirmed by credible human intelligence sources on the ground.

“Similarly, in Walawa, Giwa LGA, an active location was targeted and struck successfully.

RED ALSO: 95 terrorists, bandits killed, 61 arrested after air, artillery bombardment, DHQ claims

“In Chikun LGA, armed surveillance was carried out over Faka, Kangon Kadi, Damba, Ungwan Turai, Galbi, Gwagwada, and environs.

“Terrorists were sighted about 4km North-West of Godani and were neutralized. In Kuduru, an active terrorist’s location was sighted and struck with rockets.

“In Igabi LGA, operations were conducted over Riyawa, Alhaji Isiaka, Rima, Riyawa, Rumana, Ungwan Liman, Mai Gishiri, and the Kaduna Airport area, with no significant activity noticed.

“A similar situation was obtained in Sabon Birnin, Anaba, Malumi, Wusono, and Kerawa.

“Also covered by the aerial patrols were the Kaduna-Abuja road and rail line, as well as Jere, Katari, Olam Farms, Gwagwada, Sarkin Pawa, Abulo, Mangoro, Chikwale, and environs.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now