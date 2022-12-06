Troops kill bandits in Kaduna clearance operations

Troops have killed several bandits during clearance operations in some forests in the Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the operations took place in Idasu, Fatika, and Makera forests in the area.

He added that several bandits also sustained gunshot wounds in the raids.

The statement read: “According to the report, many bandits have been confirmed neutralised so far, while others still fled with gunshot injuries to the Hayin Siddi area around the interstate boundaries.

“The Kaduna State Government noted the report with satisfaction and has commended the troops heartily for the success while urging them on to further breakthroughs.

“The government appeals to citizens in these general areas to report suspicious individuals seeking medical attention for gunshot injuries to the security operations room on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.”

