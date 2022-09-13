News
Troops kill bandits, rescue 10 hostages in Kaduna
Operation Forest Sanity on Tuesday killed some bandits and rescued 10 hostages during clearance operations in the Chikun and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.
He said the hostages were found at a location known as ‘Daban Lawal Kwalba’ in the Igabi LGA after the troops overpowered heavily armed bandits guarding them.
The commissioner listed the hostages as Surajo Aliyu, Ayuba Yakubu, Ibrahim Abdulrasheed, Aliyu Mohammed, Magaji Tasiu, Nasiru Ahmed, Mohammadu lbrahim, Ayuba Abdulsalam, Kelvin Musa and Paul Patrick.
Items recovered by the troops were three locally- made rifles, one AK-47 magazine, one AK-47 top cover, four Bafoeng radio chargers, 11 mobile phones, three music boxes, two sets of military uniforms, one frag jacket, spanners, knives and chains.
READ ALSO: Troops kill two suspected bandits in Kaduna
Aruwan said: “The troops who came under further attack in the thick forest, successfully evacuated the hostages to a military facility where they are receiving medical attention before being reunited with their families.
“Furthermore, a camp was cleared at Rafin Gwaska, Igabi LGA, where several items were recovered by the troops.
“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, noted the report with satisfaction and thanked the troops for the rescue of the ten citizens. The Governor commended the troops for the relentless spirit displayed in the ongoing operations, and encouraged them to sustain these efforts to ultimate victory.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...