Troops kill bandits, rescue 10 hostages in Kaduna

Operation Forest Sanity on Tuesday killed some bandits and rescued 10 hostages during clearance operations in the Chikun and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

He said the hostages were found at a location known as ‘Daban Lawal Kwalba’ in the Igabi LGA after the troops overpowered heavily armed bandits guarding them.

The commissioner listed the hostages as Surajo Aliyu, Ayuba Yakubu, Ibrahim Abdulrasheed, Aliyu Mohammed, Magaji Tasiu, Nasiru Ahmed, Mohammadu lbrahim, Ayuba Abdulsalam, Kelvin Musa and Paul Patrick.

Items recovered by the troops were three locally- made rifles, one AK-47 magazine, one AK-47 top cover, four Bafoeng radio chargers, 11 mobile phones, three music boxes, two sets of military uniforms, one frag jacket, spanners, knives and chains.

Aruwan said: “The troops who came under further attack in the thick forest, successfully evacuated the hostages to a military facility where they are receiving medical attention before being reunited with their families.

“Furthermore, a camp was cleared at Rafin Gwaska, Igabi LGA, where several items were recovered by the troops.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, noted the report with satisfaction and thanked the troops for the rescue of the ten citizens. The Governor commended the troops for the relentless spirit displayed in the ongoing operations, and encouraged them to sustain these efforts to ultimate victory.”

