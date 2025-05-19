Connect with us

News

Troops kill Bello Turji’s ally in Sokoto air strike

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of one Alhaji Shaudo Alku, a key ally of notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, who was invited from Niger Republic to give support to the terrorists in the North-West.

In a statement shared on its X handle on Monday, the army said Alku was killed following an air strike by the Air Component of Operation Fagge Yama near Tunfa Primary School in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to the statement, the Niger-born terrorist was killed along with several fighters and yet-to-be-identified field commanders.

The statement with the caption “Bello Turji’s ally eliminated in Sokoto airstrike” read: “In a significant blow to notorious terrorist leader, Bello Turji, his key ally, Alhaji Shaudo Alku has been confirmed killed in an airstrike.

READ ALSO: Troops kill 2 suspected bandits in Plateau

“The Air Component of Operation Fasan Yama conducted the strike on May 18, 2025 targeting terrorists near Tunfa Primary School in Isa LGA, Sokoto State.

“Alku, invited from Niger Republic for a meeting, died alongside several men and unconfirmed commanders. This development is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist operations in the region. Further details will follow.”

Opinions

