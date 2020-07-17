Troops kill Benue kidnap kingpin, rescue 32 hostages

The Defence Headquarters said on Friday troops of Operation Whirl Stroke had killed a notorious kidnap kingpin, Zwa Ikyegh, in Benue State.
The Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the kidnap kingpin was killed at Tomayin village in Logo local government area of the state Thursday.
He said the troops also rescued 32 hostages during the operation, adding that some suspected kidnappers escaped with gunshot wounds.
READ ALSO: Troops kill 89 bandits, rescue five kidnapped victims in Zamfara
The statement read: “Following credible intelligence on the activities of a notorious kidnap syndicate operating in the general area of Igbom village in Nenzev council ward of Logo LGA, troops of Sector 2 and 4, on July 16 carried out a raid on a suspected kidnappers’ den at Tomayin village in Logo LGA of Benue State.
“The gallant troops responded with superior fire and forced the bandits to flee in disarray into the bushes.
“The successful operation led to the rescue of 32 kidnapped victims, some of whom have been in captivity for over a month.”
- BREAKING: 600 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 35,454; death toll now 772 - July 18, 2020
- Yobe discharges 51 COVID-19 cases - July 17, 2020
- Magu took his rejection by 8th Senate personal – Saraki - July 17, 2020