Troops kill five bandits in Kaduna

Troops on Monday killed five bandits in Kwanan Bataro, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the troops were conducting clearance patrols in Giwa LGA when they received credible intelligence of the movement of the hoodlums towards Fatika town.

He said: “The troops quickly mobilized to Marke and Ruheya after receiving the information. The outlaws on sighting the troops attempted to escape.

“The troops, however, cut off their escape route at Kwanan Bataro, and engaged them in a firefight, during which five of the terrorists were neutralized. The troops returned to base after clearing the area.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the operational feedback and commended the troops for their proactive and sharp response to the intelligence received.”

“The governor encouraged them to keep up the intensity in the ongoing offensives against terrorists in the area.”

