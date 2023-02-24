Troops kill five suspected bandits in Kaduna

Troops have killed five suspected bandits during a clearance operation in Kaduna State.

The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. Musa Yahaya, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Kaduna, said the operation was carried out by troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch.

He said the operation was conducted to create a conducive environment for the country’s general elections.

The army spokesman added that 10 motorcycles, two AK 47 rifles, five Improvised Explosive Devices, two mobile phones, bandits’ uniforms, and magazines were recovered by the troops.

Yahaya said: “The highly motivated troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch dealt a heavy blow on bandits and other criminal elements in Kaduna state.

“In the very aggressive fighting patrol that lasted over 48 hours, the troops successfully cleared Mando-Sabon Birni-Maidaro -Dogon Dawa, Galadimawa, Saulawa, Farin Ruwa and Polewire villages in Birnin Gawri and Chikun Local Government Areas in the state.

“During the patrol, troops neutralized five bandits and recovered 10 motorcycles from the bandits while several other motorcycles were burnt and destroyed.

“Other items recovered by

