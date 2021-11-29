Troops kill five suspected bandits in Kaduna

Troops conducting clearance operations in Kaduna have killed five suspected bandits in Birnin Gwari and Giwa Local Government Areas of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said troops on patrol made contact with bandits around an identified hideout in Birnin Gwari LGA.

He said: “They were engaged in a gun duel, after which two bandits were confirmed to have been neutralized.

“In another raid on a bandits’ camp around Idasu in Giwa LGA, security forces engaged the criminals and after a gun battle, three of these were confirmed neutralized.

READ ALSO: Troops kill 50 bandits in Kaduna

“Cumulatively, across both locations, two AK47 rifles, one pump action rifle, and three motorcycles were recovered from the operations, and are in the custody of the military.”

The commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with satisfaction and thanked the security agents for conducting sharp and effective missions in the state.

Aruwan added: “The governor urged them to sustain their efforts towards dismantling identified criminal enclaves.

“The clearance operations will be sustained in the two LGAs and other locations across the state.”

