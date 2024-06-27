Troops kill five suspected terrorists, rescue hostages in Sokoto

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Thursday foiled a kidnap attempt and killed five suspected terrorists in Sokoto State.

They also rescued two hostages held by the terrorists.

The army confirmed the development in a post on its X Handle on Thursday.

The Force added that the troops responded to a distress call from the Baniguntu and Gohonau forest areas in Gudu local government area of the state and engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle.

It said other terrorists who survived the encounter fled with gunshot wounds

According to the army, the hostages identified as Nura Isya and Saluhu Hamza were safely handed over to the chairman of Gudu LGA for medical attention and reunion with their families.

The post read: “The successful operation not only prevented a potential tragedy, but also led to the recovery of 5 AK-47 rifles, 32 rounds of ammunition, and a Tecno phone, further disrupting the activities of the terrorist group.

READ ALSO: Troops rescue another Chibok girl, 99 others in Sambisa Forest

“This heroic rescue mission highlights the resoluteness of the Nigerian Army to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of citizens in Sokoto State and across the country.

“The troops’ swift and decisive action serves as a testament to their dedication to protecting the lives and well-being of the people they serve.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now