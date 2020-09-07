Troops kill five terrorists, rescue seven kidnapped victims in Borno

Five Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have been killed by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno State, the Defence Headquarters has said.

In a statement on Monday by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, he said the troops also rescued seven kidnapped victims comprising two females and five children.

“In continuation of the aggressive clearance operation to stamp out the North-East zone of the country against the insurgents and other criminal elements, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has recorded tremendous successes against BHT/ISWAP elements.

“Acting on credible intelligence on the activities of BHT/ISWAP terrorists at Hamdaga Makaranta town in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, troops of 192 Battalion supported by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 6 September 2020 raided the location.

“The gallant troops overwhelmed them, killing five, while others escaped with gunshots wounds. Troops also cleared nine identified isolated BHT/ISWAP structures and farmlands in the area.”

On the abducted persons he said, “Troops successfully rescued seven kidnapped victims comprising two females and five children.”

Enenche said that the gallant troops had currently dominated the area with aggressive patrols.

“The Military High Command congratulates the gallant troops for their dexterity and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the criminal elements in the North-East zone of the country,” he added.

Enenche had also in a an earlier statement on Monday, said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke raided bandits’ camps in Benue and Nasarawa, killing one of them and arresting four other.

