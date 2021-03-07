 Troops kill four bandits, recover rifles in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria
Troops kill four bandits, recover rifles in Kaduna

Published

3 hours ago

on

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have killed four suspected bandits and recovered three rifles in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said: “Four bandits have been killed and several others injured in an ambush operation conducted by troops around Gwagwada, Chikun local government area of the state.

“According to operational feedback from troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS), intelligence was received on bandits movement from Katika village towards Antenna in Chikun LGA and in response to this, the troops laid an opportunity ambush at Antenna village of the state.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 10 in Kaduna communities

“The bandits approached the location and eventually sprang the ambush. The troops opened fire as they entered the killing range.

“After the engagement, four of the bandits were confirmed dead while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Three rifles and one axe were recovered from the scene.”

The commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the troops for the swift action and eventual killing of the bandits.

