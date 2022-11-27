Troops kill four suspected bandits in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have killed four suspected bandits during clearance operations in identified hideouts in Tsohon Gayan, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

He said the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine with 22 rounds of ammunition, and one motorcycle in the operation.

The statement read: “This was conveyed in operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government. The troops made contact and pursued the fleeing bandits. Two bandits were neutralized during the engagement, while credible human intelligence sources revealed that two others died from gunshot wounds.

“Credible sources in the general area reported that two of the four neutralized have been identified as Dogo Mallam and Bello Mallam.

“The troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine with 22 rounds of ammunition, and one motorcycle in the operation.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the report and praised the troops for their resilience and courage in the latest success.”

