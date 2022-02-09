Troops kill four suspected IPOB members in Anambra

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday killed four suspected members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the troops received a distress call that the gunmen were enforcing the sit-at-home order and shooting sporadically near a filling station in Ihiala town.

He said the leader of the gang, one Ejike, and three others were killed in a gun duel between the troops and the criminals.

Items recovered from the gunmen include one motorcycle, two pump action double-barrel guns, 12 live cartridges and substances suspected to be cannabis, among others.

Nwachukwu, however, noted that one army officer died in an accident involving one of the combat vehicles conveying troops during the operation.

He said: “One gallant officer and a soldier paid the supreme price in the accident, while two sustained injuries. The injured are currently responding to treatment at a military hospital.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls of deceased personnel, the general public is enjoined to continue to support the military and other security agencies through the provision of timely and accurate information.”

