Troops kill nine bandits, rescue hostages in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed nine bandits during a gun duel in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, said the troops also rescued women and children held hostage by the bandits.

The statement read: “In security feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops cleared a bandit camp at a river line around Rafin Sarki and neutralized five bandits in the vicinity, while many others fled.

READ ALSO: Troops destroy bandits’ hideouts in Kaduna

“In the same vein, the troops and Special Forces cleared a hideout around Galadimawa forest, where four bandits were engaged and neutralized. More than a dozen kidnapped women and children were rescued by the troops, having been abandoned by their captors.

“On clearing the camp, the combat-ready officers and men also recovered five locally made firearms, five rounds of ammunition, four cartridges, a radio and charger, and one military issue jungle hat.

“Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has praised the consistent efforts of the officers and men, and further thanked them for the feats and successful rescue of the victims.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now