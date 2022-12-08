News
Troops kill nine bandits, rescue hostages in Kaduna
Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed nine bandits during a gun duel in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, said the troops also rescued women and children held hostage by the bandits.
The statement read: “In security feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops cleared a bandit camp at a river line around Rafin Sarki and neutralized five bandits in the vicinity, while many others fled.
READ ALSO: Troops destroy bandits’ hideouts in Kaduna
“In the same vein, the troops and Special Forces cleared a hideout around Galadimawa forest, where four bandits were engaged and neutralized. More than a dozen kidnapped women and children were rescued by the troops, having been abandoned by their captors.
“On clearing the camp, the combat-ready officers and men also recovered five locally made firearms, five rounds of ammunition, four cartridges, a radio and charger, and one military issue jungle hat.
“Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has praised the consistent efforts of the officers and men, and further thanked them for the feats and successful rescue of the victims.”
