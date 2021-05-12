Troops kill nine Boko Haram insurgents in Maiduguri attack | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Troops kill nine Boko Haram insurgents in Maiduguri attack
The Nigerian Army has released a statement claiming that troops of the ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ killed nine Boko Haram insurgents who attempted to carry out terror attacks in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, on Tuesday night.
In the statement issued on Wednesday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the Army said apart from killing the terrorists, the troops also recovered one Buffalo Gun Truck, three motorcycles, three Browning Machine Guns, a Rocket Propelled Gun and four AK 47 rifles from the insurgents.
“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI on Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, foiled attempts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack an outskirt of Maiduguri, Borno State,” the statement reads.
“The terrorists who tried to advance from Aldawari axis attempted to attack soft targets along Jiddari Polo, were countered by combined gallant troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Police, youth vigilante and hunters leading to terrorists’ withdrawal in disarray.
“Following a hot pursuit by troops, heavy casualty was inflicted on the terrorists as nine of them were neutralized while many escaped with gunshot wounds.
READ ALSO: We did not deploy only Northern soldiers to South-East, Army clarifies
“One Buffalo Gun Truck, three motorcycles, three Browning Machine Guns, a Rocket Propelled Gun and four AK 47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists.
“Other items recovered include one Improvised Explosive Device, sixteen 12V batteries, among other items.
“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, has commended the gallantry of troops and urged them to keep up the tempo of the operation.
“Members of the public are requested to remain calm and are assured of security during the festive period and beyond.”
Ripples Nigeria had, on Tuesday, reported how the insurgents stormed infiltrated the Molai and Jiddari areas of the state capital at about 7pm and began shooting sporadically, setting houses on fire before the troops went in and successfully repelled them.
By Isaac Dachen
