Troops kill scores of Boko Haram fighters, rescue 11 hostages in Borno | Ripples Nigeria

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists along Chibok – Damboa axis of Borno State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the troops also rescued 11 abducted victims.

However, the army spokesman was silent on the date of the military operation.

He said: “The troops achieved the feat while acting on credible intelligence that some remnants of insurgents were fleeing due to the intensity of troops’ operations in Sambisa Forest.

“The gallant troops laid an ambush, engaged and overwhelmed the criminals with aggressive firepower, neutralising nine terrorists in the process while several others escaped with fatal gunshot wounds.

“The troops also recovered seven AK 47 rifles and freed three kidnapped victims.

“Similarly in another encounter, troops of 28 Task Force Brigade located in Askira equally laid a successful ambush along Askira – Chibok Main Supply Route (MSR) and neutralized 39 terrorists.

“In the course of the encounter, troops successfully rescued eight kidnapped victims from the terrorists.

READ ALSO: Troops kill two bandits, destroy camps in Kaduna

“Unfortunately, however, one of the kidnapped victims sustained injury to his leg while in the hands of his abductors.

“He has since been conveyed to a military medical facility for immediate treatment. During the operations, troops recovered another eight AK- 47 Rifles with four magazines, among other items.

“The gallant troops are presently dominating the area with aggressive patrols and are equally on a trail of fleeing terrorists in order to locate and neutralise them.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru appreciated the gallantry and dexterity of the troops and urged them to remain dogged and maintain their offensive posture in all operations until the area is rid of all remnants of terrorists.

“He equally appreciated members of the public for their continuous support to the troops and enjoined them to continue to provide credible information to the troops and other security agencies operating within their localities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions