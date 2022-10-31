Troops kill seven bandits in Kaduna, recover firearms, ammunition —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has confirmed that troops of the Nigerian Army on Sunday, killed seven bandits and wounded several others in a coordinated attack in Kaduna State, while a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from their hideouts.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the operation was carried out by troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army while conducting “Operation Forest Sanity’’ in preparation for further onslaughts against terrorist groups in the North-West geopolitical zone.

“They conducted clearance operations at Maidaro, Kagi Hill, Kusharki and Anguwan Madaki in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State during which contacts were made with terrorists.

“In the fierce encounter that followed, four bandits were neutralised, forcing others to flee in disarray,” Nwachukwu stated.

He explained that the troops recovered two AK 47 rifles with two rounds of 7.62mm special and one automatic pump action gun with three cartridges.

READ ALSO:‘Poor women in Kaduna give out their daughters to bandits for money’ —Commissioner

“Troops also recovered six dane guns, three locally-fabricated pistols with one 9mm round and four motorcycles.

“In a separate operation conducted by another fighting patrol team of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, troops intercepted bandits fleeing from Kagi Hill.

“They were intercepted along Sabon Birnin-Zartake, Ungwan Lima Riyawa and Tungan Madaki general areas, with support from the air by the Nigerian Air Force.

“In the fire fight that ensued, troops neutralised three terrorists.”

Nwachukwu added that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them not to relent until terrorism and other criminalities were brought to an end in the region.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander `Operation Whirl Punch’, Major-General Taoreed Lagbaja appealed to all law-abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now